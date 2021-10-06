Delaware Education Secretary Susan Bunting resigns

Delaware’s Department of Education will get new leadership.

Education Secretary Susan Bunting announced Wednesday she’s leaving.

The former Indian River School District led DOE for more than four years— overseeing the creation and expansion of weighted funding for English language learners and low-income students.

Gov. John Carney has not named a nominee to replace Bunting yet.

State officials add Bunting has not announced her next move, but she plans to stay involved in educator training and development.

In a statement, Carney thanked Bunting for her dedication to students, saying “no one has made a bigger impact … on preparing the next generation of Delaware educators.”



