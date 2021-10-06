© 2021
Education

Delaware Education Secretary Susan Bunting resigns

Delaware Public Media | By Sophia Schmidt
Published October 6, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT
susan_bunting_indian_river_school_district.jpg

Delaware’s Department of Education will get new leadership. 

Education Secretary Susan Bunting announced Wednesday she’s leaving. 

The former Indian River School District led DOE for more than four years— overseeing the creation and expansion of weighted funding for English language learners and low-income students.  

Gov. John Carney has not named a nominee to replace Bunting yet. 

State officials add Bunting has not announced her next move, but she plans to stay involved in educator training and development.

In a statement, Carney thanked Bunting for her dedication to students, saying “no one has made a bigger impact … on preparing the next generation of Delaware educators.”

 

susan bunting
Sophia Schmidt
Sophia Schmidt is a Delaware native. She comes to Delaware Public Media from NPR’s Weekend Edition in Washington, DC, where she produced arts, politics, science and culture interviews. She previously wrote about education and environment for The Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield, MA. She graduated from Williams College, where she studied environmental policy and biology, and covered environmental events and local renewable energy for the college paper.
