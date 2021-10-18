-
The Delaware BioScience Association is at a STEM Conference this week promoting and encouraging women in the STEM field. The Inspiring Women in STEM…
-
A Newark Charter student was among hundreds of young coders across the country to win the Congressional App Challenge. The Congressional App Challenge is…
-
Delaware State University is getting a $1 million grant to expand diversity in its STEM programs. The Howard Hughes Medical Institute awarded the grant…
-
Delaware students are scoring lower than the national average on a countrywide science assessment test.The National Center for Education Statistics…
-
Girls and women interested in pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and math now have more support from the First State.That’s because of…
-
Gov. Jack Markell’s weekly message highlights the progress he believes the First State is making in offering students STEM education opportunities.In…
-
If you’re looking for a holiday gift that could turn your child into a budding scientist or engineer, you might find it right in your garage or your…
-
The state Department of Education is expanding its career preparatory offerings for Delaware high school students next academic year. The state is nearly…
-
The growing fields of science, technology, engineering and math are mostly dominated by men. That's because women tend to leave those jobs sooner, in…
-
The arts have long been recognized as an important part of a well-rounded education but when it comes to budget priorities, school arts programs are often…