Three Dover schools will take place in a program bringing STEM to under-resourced communities

Three Dover schools will take part in an education initiative that bridges barriers to digital inclusion.

Dover High School and the new Dover Middle School Campus – the School of Excellence and School of Innovation at the old Dover High School – are joining the Verizon Innovative Learning Initiative.

The Dover schools – all part of the Capital School District – are among 32 schools and 11 districts nationwide joining the program.

Chris Serico is a communications manager with Verizon. He says this program will provide devices for students and teachers as well as professional development for teachers.

"Verizon Innovative Learning schools receive free mobile devices that's either a tablet or laptop with up to a four-year Verizon data plan for every student and teacher, and the teachers benefit from this as well,” said Serico. “They actually gain access to extensive professional development that supports powerful teaching and learning with technology in and out of the classroom."

The schools also get a subsidy toward a full-time tech coach to support teachers to integrate technology into learning.

Serico says the program opens STEM opportunities for schools in under resourced communities

"Verizon Innovative Learning is a program that we extend to schools in under-resourced communities to allow students to explore the benefits of STEM learning and of course digital inclusion through not just data but also academics and programs that really reach the next generation of tech experts and influencers and career launchers. So it's a really exciting opportunity," said Serico.

The schools start in the program next fall.

Verizon partners with the nonprofit Digital Promise in the program, the nonprofit selected the schools.