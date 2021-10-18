-
Delaware Treasury officials hope lower fees on the state’s education savings accounts entice more people to sign up.Delaware’s 529 education savings plan…
-
The State Treasurer’s office is returning to Democratic hands.A political newcomer won it back from the GOP.Democrat Colleen Davis ended Republican…
-
We continue our series of Candidate Conversations, part of Delaware Public Media’s 2018 Election coverage and the Delaware Debates we are producing again…
-
We continue our series of Candidate Conversations, part of Delaware Public Media’s 2018 Election coverage and the Delaware Debates we are producing again…
-
We continue our series of Candidate Conversations, part of Delaware Public Media’s 2018 Election coverage and the Delaware Debates we are producing again…
-
Dagsboro medical professional Colleen Davis is making a run at the State Treasurer’s office.Davis filed to run late last week. This will be the…