Politics & Government

Candidate Conversations: State Treasurer candidate Ken Simpler

Published September 28, 2018 at 3:59 PM EDT
Published September 28, 2018 at 3:59 PM EDT
via Ken Simpler campaign
We continue our series of Candidate Conversations, part of Delaware Public Media’s 2018 Election coverage and the Delaware Debates we are producing again this fall with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.

We are examining the race for State Treasurer– and in this interview, Republican Ken Simpler.

Simpler is seeking a second term as Treasurer.  He won the office in 2014, defeating Democrat Sean Barney and the Green Party’s David Chandler to become the first non-incumbent Republican to win a statewide race  since 1994.

We’ve reached out to all candidates who have filed to run in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate races, as well as the races for state Attorney General, State Auditor and State Treasurer,  and invited them to sit down with us at our studio on the campus of Delaware State University for an interview. 

Candidates in each race are being asked the same set of questions to allow you to get to know them and compare them. 

In addition to the interviews on The Green, the full interviews will be available to view at Delaware Public Media's website and the Delaware Debates website right through Election Day in November.

Ken Simpler State Treasurer
