DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day. The program has expanded in Delaware since it began…
Delawareans trying to cope with this week’s cold weather by dreaming of a trip to Delaware State Parks to fish or picnic can start getting ready.2020…
Delaware’s Parks and Recreation Council voted Thursday to raise surf fishing permit fees and limit the number of permits issued each year.Permit fees will…
The Auburn Heights Preserve in Yorklyn became Delaware’s 17th state park Friday. The new Auburn Valley State Park totals 366 acres, and includes portions…
A Superior Court judge ruled against regulations on carrying guns in Delaware State Parks last week.The Delaware Supreme Court declared a ban on…
The Departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture held a public hearing Monday to get input on finalizing regulations allowing guns in parks and…
The state is slashing prices today for Black Friday, but the deals don’t have anything to do with shopping. In fact, they’re meant to help Delawareans who…
As the summer winds to a close, hours and locations for lifeguarded ocean swimming beaches at Delaware State Parks will change next week.The reductions in…
Officials gathered on Tuesday to announce the expansion of the Alapocas Run State Park near Wilmington. The Nemours Foundation has donated nearly 46 acres…
Delaware families are trying their hand at the art of camping for the first time this weekend at the state's two-day Capital Campout.The state will host…