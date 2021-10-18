-
The University of Delaware STAR campus is filling out. The chemical company Chemours showed off its recently opened research and development center at the…
-
The University of Delaware is planning a new financial technology building at its STAR campus in Newark.Officials say the $38 million, six-story,…
-
The Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company NIIMBL is getting a boost from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.$1.5 million will go towards the company’s…
-
Driverless vehicles may be the wave of the future, but what if? What if a system somehow built into our roadway infrastructure could tell those vehicles…
-
The University of Delaware marked another milestone in the development of its STAR Campus Tuesday with the ceremonial “topping off” of the 10-story STAR…
-
University of Delaware’s graduate physical therapy program is ranked number one in the nation.This is according to a list of top graduate schools…
-
This month, University of Delaware opened its new speech-language-hearing clinic and began taking applications for its new master’s program in speech…