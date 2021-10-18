-
The Beau Biden Foundation is partnering with Special Olympics International to start an initiative to protect people with intellectual disabilities from…
Team Delaware is heading to Seattle Saturday for the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games.Team Delaware joins thousands of Special Olympics athletes and…
Special Olympics Delaware annual Polar Bear Plunge takes place this weekend in Rehoboth Beach. The Plunge is in its 27th year -- and Special Olympics…
It was another successful year for the Lewes Polar Bear Plunge.3,602 people rushed into the Atlantic Ocean from Rehoboth Beach Sunday afternoon for 26th…
Special Olympics Delaware’s Summer Games start on Friday at the University of Delaware. Before the games, over 450 peace officers will participate in the…
It was the first Sunday of February, but with the amount of foot traffic on the boardwalk and people walking around in towels and bathing suits, you’d…
While many Delawareans will spend Sunday afternoon gearing up for the Super Bowl, thousands more will be running into the frigid waters of Rehoboth…
Delaware sent four to the Special Olympics World Games this summer together who won four gold medals, six silvers and a bronze. Bowler Danny Yonker from…
A half dozen House Democrats broke with their party and voted against the state budget this year. One of the six, State Rep. Paul Baumbach (D-Newark), sat…
Athletes from across the globe are heading to the Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles this month, including several from Delaware. Alternating…