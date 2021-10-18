-
Southern Delaware Tourism launched a new app that helps locals and visitors find nearby attractions and businesses more easily.The app is called SouthDel…
Southern Delaware Tourism and Sussex County Economic Development joined forces to get the word out about what Sussex County has to offer. The two groups…
Southern Delaware Tourism’s 2019 Photo Contest is underway. This is the third year the contest has been held and both locals and visitors are being…
Tourism is a $1.7 billion dollar industry in Sussex County and Southern Delaware Tourism wants to recognize those who help keep it thriving. Nominations…
Southern Delaware Tourism is trying to show that there’s more to visiting Sussex County than just the beaches. Southern Delaware Tourism is launching a…
Just in time for the summer season, Southern Delaware Tourism unveiled its new website this week. D3 Digital Marketing Agency in Ocean City, Maryland…
A little rain didn’t scare away many holiday travelers headed to the Delaware beaches this weekend. Carol Everhart, director of the Rehoboth Beach/Dewey…
While Delaware may be small, its state parks are prized by both residents and tourists. Now, Delaware State Parks has received a national medal to…