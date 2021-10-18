Solar power

-
State lawmakers checked off more items on their environmental to-do list last week with three bill signings. This year was big for environmental issues in…
Residents and businesses in the City of Newark will get the option to purchase 100 percent renewable energy later this year. Newark City Council recently…
The City of Dover plans to buy power from a pair of solar projects expected to be the biggest in the state to date. The 50-megawatt Raceway array…
DART is receiving a 2.5 million dollar grant to build a solar canopy at its Dover Operations and Administration facility. The funding for the solar array…
Delmarva Power customers who move to solar will get benefits from Green Energy Fund.DNREC announces grant increases for both commercial and residential…
One lawmaker hopes to ensure renewable energy a bright future in the First State.Newly proposed legislation from State Senator Harris McDowell (D-North…
A quarter of the penalties DNREC collects each year for violations of environmental regulations return to the communities where those violations occurred…
Solar City, the top solar energy provider in the US, has opened its second Delaware operation in the city of Newark. Gov. Jack Markell praised the company…
The First State’s largest city has more solar panels per capita than any other major city in the region according to a new report by Environment America…