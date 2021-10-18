-
The head of the Small Business Administration visited Wilmington Monday to highlight programs to help businesses survive the pandemic. SBA Administrator…
-
Delaware businesses can still sign up for the latest round of Paycheck Protection Program loans. The PPP program received $284 billion through the…
-
Republican gubernatorial candidate Julianne Murray says small businesses haven’t been supported enough through the pandemic. CNU Fit is a personal trainer…
-
Delaware is getting its share of loans from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program during its second round.More than 5,600…
-
Delaware nonprofits that recently missed out on federal COVID-19 relief are getting a second shot.The Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement said…
-
Delaware small businesses are taking advantage of federal Small Business Administration loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.The SBA’s Delaware office said…
-
Loan applications are pouring into the Small Business Administration during the COVID-19 outbreak.No local numbers for Delaware are available, but…
-
A technology incubator in Delaware is getting support from the Small Business Administration (SBA).The University of Delaware’s Blue Hen Proof of Concept…
-
The Encouraging Development, Growth & Expansion (EDGE)grants will match investments by qualified small businesses with three state dollars to every one…
-
State officials and the U.S. Small Business Administration are urging everyone to shop local on “Small Business Saturday.” “Small Business Saturday” is…