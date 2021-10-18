-
The Slam Dunk to the Beach basketball tournament returns to Lewes this December as part of a partnership within a regional showcase. The Slam Dunk to the…
-
Another event that draws tourism to Delaware is cancelled as a precaution during the pandemic.The Slam Dunk to the Beach high school basketball tournament…
-
A pair of annual holiday basketball tournaments showcasing top high school talent from the First Stae and beyond return this weekend.The 2019 edition of…
-
The Slam Dunk at that Beach high school basketball tournament returns to Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes this year. And again it boasts a line-up of…
-
Day two of the 2017 Slam Dunk to the Beach tournament in Lewes saw one of the nation’s top-ranked teams get a scare.New Jersey’s Roselle Catholic High…
-
The 2017 Slam Dunk to the Beach high school basketball tournament tips off Wednesday morning in Lewes.The three-day tourney at Cape Henlopen High School…
-
The full 20 team field and schedule for the 2017 Slam Dunk to the Beach high school basketball tournament are in place.Tournament officials announced…
-
The full field and schedule for the 2016 edition of Slam Dunk to the Beach high school basketball tournament are in place. Tournament officials announced…
-
This year’s Slam Dunk to the Beach high school hoop tournament in Lewes will have a little less local flavor.Organizers announced this week that four…
-
Attendance was up at this year’s Slam Dunk to the Beach at Cape Henlopen High School. A total of 12,017 people came to check out the 18 game, three day…