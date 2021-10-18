Severe weather

-
After hammering Louisiana, Ida will make its presence felt in the First State.While Delaware won’t get hit hard like Louisiana did, it can still be a…
-
Spring has sprung, but that doesn’t mean the weather is going to be all sunshine and rainbows.And that’s why the National Weather Service is launching its…
-
Coping with winter weather may not be on your mind right now, but DelDOT is getting ready.DelDOT’s went through its annual snowplow inspection Thursday,…
-
Hurricane Joaquin appears to be swinging out over the Atlantic rather than heading straight for the East Coast, but local forecasters are still expecting…
-
Tuesday’s severe thunderstorm and high winds in New Castle County left parts of Wilmington in bad shape. Over 14,000 people are still without power in New…