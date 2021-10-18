-
A baby seal was found stranded along the Indian River Inlet over the weekend.Beachgoers at the Delaware Seashore State Park informed DNREC of the seal…
A young harp seal was rescued this week from the property of a shuttered chemical company along the Delaware River in New Castle County. According to the…
The Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk had a unique visitor this past weekend – a female gray seal pup.The pup, which was likely between two to three months old,…
‘Phil’ the harbor seal is continuing his recovery at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, aquarium staff says. Phil is showing some “neurological…
A wayward harbor seal many Delawareans know as “Phil” was successfully rescued Monday. Residents near the Killen’s Pond spillway and the Marine Education…
Warm winter temperatures in February prompted many seals to start their migration north early, and they are now in peak migration season. Marine Education…
A harbor seal was recently seen 12 miles away from the Delaware Bay in Felton. The seal swam out of the Delaware Bay around Bowers Beach and took the…