Delaware Headlines

A seal is rescued in Rehoboth

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published March 6, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST
harpseal.png
Diane Scobey, MERR
/

A young male harp seal was rescued in North Shores in Rehoboth.

The MERR Institute in Lewes made the save last Tuesday after the seal was observed by a concerned beachgoer who saw the seal rolling around on its back in the sand which is sometimes an indication of being infested with lice.

The beachgoer called MERR, which determined the seal was also underweight and immediately moved to rescue the seal.

The seal was very alert and lively during the rescue, which is a good sign, and was taken back to MERR for treatment and further assessment.

He was then transported to the National Aquarium for rehabilitation.

