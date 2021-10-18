-
School safety was the subject of a forum moderated by state Senator Stephanie Hansen Monday.The forum discussed best practices for schools to prevent and…
The Red Clay Consolidated School District is the first district in New Castle County to deploy an emergency communications app in all of its…
State Sen. Dave Lawson (R-Marydel) wants to use some of Delaware’s extra revenue this year to fund school security improvements. Recent school shootings…
Hundreds to thousands of students across Delaware poured out of schools Wednesday to protest school shootings and to call for more gun control laws. Dover…
A task force examining how to better address school violence in First State schools is ready to get to work next week.State Sen. Bobby Marshall…
The FBI is now involved in investigating threats made against dozens of schools in Delaware and surrounding states this week and last. The latest came in…
More robotic-voiced bomb threats prompted evacuations at more than half a dozen Delaware schools Tuesday. The calls come after others made in Delaware,…
Gov. Markell says statewide efforts to improve school safety have reached a key milestone.In his weekly message, Markell says the new school year marks…