renewable portfolio standard

Gov. Carney signed legislation updating Delaware’s Renewable Portfolio Standards Wednesday.It requires the one utility regulated under the program to…
Residents and businesses in the City of Newark will get the option to purchase 100 percent renewable energy later this year. Newark City Council recently…
State lawmakers spent a hefty amount of time debating new renewable energy standards Thursday. Senators argued over a bill extending Delaware’s Renewable…
A bill to eventually expand renewable energy use in the First State will be heard in committee Tuesday. Senate Bill 33 (SB33) would extend Delaware’s…