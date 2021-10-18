-
A group of New Castle County school districts and charter schools are banding together to help some high school seniors reach the finish line. Several…
-
Delaware has named its State Teacher of the Year for 2021. Kimberly Stock earned the honor. She is an English learner teacher at McKean High School in the…
-
Following a parent protest earlier this week, the state’s largest school district has modified the online offerings for its next phase of reopening.Phase…
-
Parents protested the state’s largest school district Tuesday over its plan for the next stage of reopening. Red Clay parents are required to choose…
-
Colonial School District is the latest to announce it will start the school year remotely for all students. The district decided late last month to start…
-
This week, we feature our latest collaboration with the Delaware State News. Building Bridges offers conversations with Delawareans working in the…
-
School districts with high or disparate rates of student suspensions will be required by the state to develop plans to address the issue within the next…
-
A teacher at Thomas McKean High School is on leave pending an investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department into an incident involving a video…
-
School districts across Delaware are clambering to fill bus driver positions for the new school year.But some districts are having more success than…
-
The state’s largest school district has chosen a new superintendent. The Red Clay Consolidated School District board voted Wednesday to give the job to…