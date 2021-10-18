-
The state announced a new recidivism reduction “blueprint” Thursday to help those coming out of prison thrive in the community.
Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County is launching a new adult training program called Train to Gain. Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County’s…
State officials gathered at Howard R. Young Correctional Center in Wilmington Monday to report on what they call progress in reentry services for…
More Delawareans who have criminal convictions will now be eligible for some jobs that require certain licenses.Gov. John Carney signed legislation Monday…
The Delaware Department of Correction presented its Fiscal Year 2020 budget request to the Joint Finance Committee Tuesday, seeking over $344 million.DOC…
The ACLU Delaware is pressing lawmakers to adopt legislation meant to reduce the state’s prison population.The ACLU is spearheading what they call the…
Delaware seeks to reduce its high rates of incarceration and recidivism by revamping its re-entry procedures.Gov. John Carney (D) signed an executive…
Sussex County nonprofit The Way Home is receiving a federal grant to reduce recidivism in the First State.The Way Home is based in Georgetown and has been…
Many fathers in Wilmington have a hard time staying involved in their children’s lives, especially if they’re incarcerated. Ajawavi Ajavon started an…
Delaware is making its biggest investment into helping prisoners re-enter society in more than a decade. The state is spending $2 million on 18 programs…