Ray Bivens

Fenwick Island State Park could see millions of dollars in improvements from a lease deal with an offshore wind company. The Danish energy company Ørsted…
Officials say the White Clay Creek State Park master plan is in the beginning stages and no firm recommendations have yet been made. But after three open…
Delaware may not have a mountain range or vast swaths of wilderness, but that’s not stopping it from becoming a popular camping destination. Delaware has…
Instead of camping outside a big box store this Black Friday, you may want to consider pitching a tent in the woods. All Delaware State Parks will open…
Gov. Jack Markell has declared June 5 as Delaware State Parks Day.The State Park system is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year. Specifically on…
While Delaware may be small, its state parks are prized by both residents and tourists. Now, Delaware State Parks has received a national medal to…