New data on the race and ethnicity of known coronavirus cases in Delaware show the virus is disproportionately impacting black and Hispanic communities.…
State public health officials are bracing for what could be an outbreak of coronavirus cases in certain Sussex County communities. Public health officials…
As racial disparities in the impact of COVID-19 gain attention nationwide, the First State is moving to collect more information about the racial…
A vast divide in the amount of wealth accumulated by white families and families of color persists in the U.S.— and by some reports, has grown in the past…
Delaware leaders and community members gathered at Delaware State University Monday to celebrate civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.Amid the songs…
Members of Delaware’s Muslim community joined state officials to discuss issues of racism and domestic terrorism earlier this week.James Markley – the FBI…
The Red Clay School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to launch a new committee focused on issues of racial inequity.School board member Adriana…
University of Delaware officials are trying to move past its history of racial discrimination by releasing a long-awaited diversity action plan…
Delaware may consider creating an outside group to review discrimination complaints by public workers or take other action against a reported culture of…
A conversation about racial tensions with police and inequalities in the justice system honed in on the death penalty Thursday night at a town hall…