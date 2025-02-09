Delaware Park releases its schedule of live racing this year

This year marks the 88th season of live racing at Delaware Park, and there is a new race as well as a schedule change.

75 days of live racing at Delaware Park this season start with Opening Day Wednesday May 14th. Races will run Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for most of the season, and the schedule picks up at the end of May with a beach themed day with races named after Rehoboth and Cape Henlopen.

There will be other themed days over the summer including one for Autism Awareness and most likely a Bark at Del Park.

There will also be 10 Friday race dates starting May 30th.

This year’s schedule is bookended by big races. On June 14th, the track hosts the inaugural Delaware Derby.

That’s right after Triple Crown season which ends the weekend before with the Belmont Stakes.

Delaware Park director of racing Jed Doro says they believe it’s strategic scheduling.

"We're just trying to see if we can pick off some of these 3-year-olds that are not looking to bang heads with the big name guys or the big name guys that have an extra couple that are looking for an out to use as a prep for something like the Haskell or even possibly the Travers at Saratoga. Where we're putting it, we think it lines up for we can chase the Preakness winner if they elect not to go to the Belmont. We can chase somebody that may have won a stake earlier this season," said Doro.

The Delaware Oaks also takes place on the same day as the Delaware Derby.

The big race later in the season is the Delaware Handicap. Traditionally held in July- it's moving to Sunday September 28th according to Jed Doro, director of racing at Delaware Park.

"We're looking for cooler temps, which hopefully will help also entice some better mares,” said Doro. “It's where we're putting it lines up very well with coming back for the Breeder's Cup. It lines up for the Personal Ensign winner out of Saratoga that runs in August, it's timing."

That race is part of a pair of Sunday cards in September.

In total there are 18 stakes races with a total purse of $2,925,000.

Closing day is Saturday, October 11th.

Daily first race post time is set for 12:45 p.m.