NASCAR race weekend in Dover is here

It’s another race weekend in Dover – the only one this year – and there will be plenty to do besides watching the races.

The Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race is on Sunday and the BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday.

And if that action on the track at Dover Motor Speedway isn’t enough, the Fan Zone near the Monster Statue will also offer activities for adults and kids.

Dover Motor Speedway President Mike Tatoian.

"We have all types of live music from the Amish Outlaws, to a calypso band, to a steel drum band, to a mariachi band, to a AC/DC cover band. Drivers are out in the Fan Zone signing autographs. We're going to have a lot of different activities. We've got a lot of mascots. We have robocars. It's almost like a community fair."

There will also be games, dog shows, a cornhole contest, fireworks, monster trucks, a petting zoo and micro wrestling.

While you need a ticket to get inside for the races, no ticket is needed for the Fan Zone which opens at noon Friday and at 9 am on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, it’s setting up to be a normal race weekend in Dover…finally.

Since 2020 the Dover race weekend has either dealt with COVID restrictions, or rain pushing the NASCAR Cup race to Monday.

The good news is the weather forecast is expected to be good – at least good enough to get the races off without a hitch – and Tatoian says it should translate into bigger crowds.

"We never share actual ticket sales, but our camping has increased year over year. We will have the most robust crowd on Sunday that we've had here in many years."

The race weekend kicks off Friday afternoon with the General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series Race.