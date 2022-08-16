© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

Tidewater Utility rates to temporarily be reduced

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published August 16, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT
clean_water_cdc.jpg
CDC.gov
/

The Public Advocate's petition to reduce Tidewater’s rates is granted.

The Public Service Commission granted the Public Advocate’s petition last week to reduce Tidewater’s rates to a just and reasonable level pending further review.

Delaware Public Advocate Drew Slater explains why a petition was filed.

"Tidewater was over earning their authorized rate of return. As a regular Monopoly with a captive customer base, which means that they don't have competition, the Public Service Commission sets their rate of return,” said Slater. “Since they were overearning we filed a petition to reduce their rates to get to a position where they're no longer over earning."

Slater explains how much customers will save.

"So there's a temporary reduction in rate up to 6%, the total amount we calculated to be about $2.2 million, and that's estimated to be roughly $10 per quarter," said Slater.

Slater notes the reduction is temporary, and he believes that means six months. Tidewater is expected to file a rate case in January.

Tidewater serves about 47,000 customers in all three counties in Delaware.

Tags

Delaware Headlines TidewaterPublic Service CommissionDelaware Public AdvocateAndrew Slater
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry