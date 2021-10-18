-
The Delaware Department of Correction says its probation officers will be out in force on Halloween Night.State code requires all probation and parole…
-
The ACLU of Delaware is calling on the state to “reinvent” its probation system. The Department of Correction says this is not necessary.A report released…
-
Probation and parole officers are getting raises after a two-year fight.Gov. John Carney’s administration has reached a four-year collective bargaining…
-
Delaware’s probation and parole officers union president said he’s frustrated with the pace of contract negotiations.Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10…
-
First State probation and parole officers are hopeful they’ll see better pay and benefits in the fiscal year 2020 budget.Todd Mumford, president of the…