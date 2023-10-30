Probation and Parole is making sure trick-or-treating is as safe as possible for kids

Probation Officers will be doing their part to make sure Halloween is safe for kids and families.

Probation officers will be in the community Halloween night making sure those on probation for sex related offenses follow temporary restrictions.

"We will have teams of probation and parole officers throughout the state conducting Halloween curfew checks. What that entails is any registered tiered sex offender or anyone who is on probation for a sexual related offense is required to be inside their residence from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.,” said Jill Green, Probation and Parole supervisor in Sussex County. “They are not allowed to be handing out any candy, and all their outside lights must stay off."

The temporary Halloween-related restrictions and curfew checks - something the state has done for the past 25 years – are meant to deter high risk individuals from interacting with children, and to reduce the risk those on probation fall back into criminal behavior.

It’s also a reminder to those going out trick-or-treating to avoid those homes with outside lights off on Halloween night.

Green notes that even with the restrictions in place, those on probation that work can still go. They will be visited prior to leaving for work or after they get home, or they can call to verify they’re at work.

"It's a proactive public safety mission with two goals to protect the public and allow children and their families to safely trick or treat, and then also to gain success for reentry into the community for these offenders," said Green.

Over the last two years, nearly 850 residence and curfew checks were completed, and Green says the vast majority of offenders were in compliance.

If not, they have a case conference with their probation officer the next morning to determine what sanctions are best to get them back in compliance.