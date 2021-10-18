-
The Redding Consortium for Educational Equity is calling for its funding proposals to be recognized in the upcoming state budget. The consortium released…
-
Mayor Mike Purzycki announced a State of Emergency in the City of Wilmington Friday — following similar moves by Gov. John Carney and President Trump.…
-
First year residents at Christiana Care got a sense of the challenges faced by those living in poverty on Thursday. For the third year in a row, an…
-
The state is taking applications for grants from a $1.3 million pool of money set aside to help reduce crime in Delaware communities.The Neighborhood…
-
Delaware kids living in poverty have a harder time getting through school. That’s why the state has created basic needs closets that students in 45…
-
Many of the over 180 sites providing food to low-income kids across the state this summer will close their doors Friday – weeks before school resumes. But…
-
Delaware has one of the nation’s lowest rates of children without health insurance, according to the latest findings in the 2017 KIDS COUNT Data Book from…
-
Republicans in the General Assembly are seeking to expand a popular state scholarship program.In the weekly GOP message, state senator Brian Pettyjohn…
-
Republicans and Democrats alike joined with Gov. Jack Markell (D) Wednesday afternoon when he unveiled an executive order to review the state’s…
-
Incentivizing education through tax credits, stimulating private businesses and looking for private investors to bankroll government pilot programs are…