House Education Committee releases three bills, one to fund athletic trainer in public high schools

The House Education Committee released three bills out of committee on Wednesday.

The first bill would require a Delaware licensed and certified teacher who has completed a year-long residency program in the state to be paid at salary step 2 instead of salary step 1 for the year following completion of the residency.

A teacher residency program allows an education student to pursue a yearlong, paid residency in a Delaware school in place of a traditional student teaching experience – currently, completing that program does not count as a year of experience when calculating a teacher’s salary.

Delaware Department of Education Director of Educator Excellence Michael Saylor explains residency enrollment is assumed to increase to around 100 teachers by fiscal year 2027, and this bill would improve teacher retention.

“Teacher residency programs play a vital roll in shaping the future of education by offering an immersive experience for our teacher candidates, and Delaware has been at the forefront of this endeavor since 2013. Research has consistently shown that such residencies enhance teacher recruitment, retention and diversity within the teaching profession," Saylor says.

The second bill released would prohibit restricting student participation in extracurriculars due to meal debt.

"House Bill 263 deals with ensuring that we aren't poverty-shaming our children," bill sponsor State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker (D-Wilmington) says.

Under this bill, local education agencies, including charter schools, may not prohibit a student from participating in band, clubs, homecoming, interscholastic sports, prom or student government if they have an outstanding debt for unpaid school meals.

"To think that we would prevent a student from attending these things, simply because they have not paid for all of their school meals, is really sad. And I'm sure a lot of this is because the families simply cannot afford it, and those students shouldn't be punished for poverty or struggling financially," State Rep. Eric Morrison (D-Glasgow) adds.

The final bill released would phase in funding for every public high school in Delaware to have a full-time athletic trainer

Bill sponsor State Rep. Michael Smith (R-Newark) presented testimonies from athletic trainers across the state on how their presence is beneficial and can reduce cost burden on students and their families.

“Another AT explained that many of the families at her school are unable to afford physical therapy or do not have the means of transportation to attend their appointments. Therefore, being able to offer care at the school at no cost is paramount to helping students recover appropriately," he says.

The bill would provide 1 unit for 9 schools for fiscal year 2025 based on athletic participation rates, then double in fiscal year 2026 and would provide all high schools 1 unit by fiscal year 2027.

The average state unit of funding for an athletic trainer is estimated to be close to $75,000 while the local share of personnel costs is estimated at close to $25,000.