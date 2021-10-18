-
A new poll shows support for physican-assisted suicide legislation for certain terminally ill people.House Bill 140 would give terminally ill adults with…
Legislation allowing physician-assisted suicide is being introduced again this year in the Delaware House.The bill, sponsored by State Rep. Paul Baumbach,…
Some terminally ill Delawareans are asking lawmakers to allow them to end their lives on their own terms.Physician-assisted suicide legislation sponsored…
The General Assembly started its final month of work for the year with plenty on its plate.This week alone lawmakers were considering abortion, physician…
Despite bipartisan opposition, a bill legalizing physician-assisted suicide in Delaware will move to the House floor.A House committee signed off on the…
Lawmakers had some hot button topic to address this week.An effort to reinstate the death penalty, ruled unconstitutional by Delaware Supreme Court last…
State lawmakers will once again consider legalizing physician-assisted suicide.Two years after a similar bill failed to get out of a House committee, Rep.…