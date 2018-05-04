State Rep. Baumbach continues to press for physician-assisted suicide bill

Some terminally ill Delawareans are asking lawmakers to allow them to end their lives on their own terms.

Physician-assisted suicide legislation sponsored by State Rep. Paul Baumbach (D-Newark) would let doctors give competent adults medication allowing them to die in their sleep and avoid some of the pain they’re experiencing.

But Baumbach is having trouble getting 21 members of the Delaware House to vote for the legislation, and twice the bill has been pulled from the House agenda.

Opponents say doctors can relieve dying patients pain and suffering, and question the ethics and morality of legalizing assisted suicide.

This week Baumbach sat down with Delaware Public Media political reporter Sarah Mueller to make his case for the bill and answer its critics.