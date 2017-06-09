Legislative Update: GOP balks at tax increase without prevailing wage changes

The General Assembly started its final month of work for the year with plenty on its plate.

This week alone lawmakers were considering abortion, physician assisted suicide and revising the Coastal Zone Act – just to name a few topics.

But at the end of the week, it was once again the budget that moved center stage, with another somewhat dramatic development in the effort to address the state’s gaping shortfall.

Political reporter James Dawson returned to the Green this week to offer a recap and analysis.