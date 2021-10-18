Penrose Hollins

-
New Castle County will spend a significant chunk of its federal COVID relief funds on affordable housing. The County announced Monday that $30 million of…
New Castle County is looking to use its federal coronavirus relief funds to buy a hotel. The 192-room Sheraton hotel in New Castle would be used as an…
Amid nationwide calls from some activists to “defund the police,” New Castle County Council will likely consider its own proposal to redirect funding from…
New Castle County Council unanimously passed two police reforms Tuesday night after delaying them earlier this month. Many described the measures as just…
New Castle County Council delayed voting on two proposed police reforms Tuesday. New Castle County Councilman Dave Carter tabled ordinances that would ban…
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer’s plan to use federal COVID-19 relief funds for so-called “hero’s pay” for some first responders is meeting…
David Roberts, a longtime county employee, is seeking the Democratic Party nomination for New Castle County Council president. Roberts served as the…
Five members of New Castle County Council are balking at County Executive Tom Gordon’s plan to help fund a Wilmington stock exchange.The Gordon…