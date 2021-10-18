-
Elena Delle Donne and the U.S. Women’s basketball team had no trouble securing Olympic gold in Rio.Team USA blasted Spain 101-72 to wrap up its sixth…
-
Elena Delle Donne and the U.S. Women’s basketball team will play for Olympic gold in Rio.Team USA handled France 86-67 in the semi-finals Thursday.…
-
The U.S women’s field hockey team’s run at the Summer Olympics in Rio is overTeam USA was eliminated in the quarterfinals, edged by Germany 2-1 Monday.…
-
The U.S. Women’s basketball team rolls on at the Summer Olympics in Rio, but did so Sunday without Elena Delle Donne.Delle Donne sat out yesterday’s…
-
Delawareans competing at the Summer Olympics in Rio continue to enjoy success.Elena Delle Donne and the U.S. Women’s basketball team won again, moving to…
-
Delawareans competing at the Summer Olympics in Rio continue to enjoy success.Elena Delle Donne and the U.S. Women’s basketball team won again, moving to…
-
Elena Delle Donne and the U.S. Women’s basketball team continue to make it look easy at the Summer Games in Rio.Delle Donne and Team USA moved to 2-0 in…
-
The U.S. Women’s field hockey team is off to a strong start at the Summer Games in Rio – thanks in part to one Delawarean.Wilmington native Caitlin Van…
-
A recent surge in the amount of Zika virus cases in the United States suggests that doctors and patients should have more conversations about upcoming…
-
First State hoop fans will get a chance to see Elena Delle Donne and the U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball team before they head to the Summer Games in Rio…