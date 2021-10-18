-
The state’s Office of Animal Welfare arrested in Camden-Wyoming woman last week in connection with one Delaware’s largest animal abuse cases ever.182 cats…
A Seaford man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after the Office of Animal Welfare’s Delaware Animal Services unit was called last week to…
Former state senator Patricia Blevins has resigned as director of the state’s Office of Animal Welfare after five months on the job. In a statement, the…
Senate Republican leaders say they’re “disappointed and offended” by the response they received from the state over concerns of “political favoritism”…
If you’re a cat owner, you may want to make sure your pet’s vaccines are up to date. A highly contagious virus has shown up in Dover. A Dover-area…
Former state senate Pro Tem Patricia Blevins will take over as executive director for the state’s Office of Animal Welfare. She lands in the position just…
Delaware dog owners now have more sites to choose from to license their pets. The Office of Animal Welfare has added three retail locations for dog owners…
Delaware’s Office of Animal Welfare opened a new adoption center Tuesday in Dover. This new adoption location at the PetSmart in Dover is expected to help…
Two First State animal shelters have stopped accepting stray animals. Last year, the state approved a $6.5 million contract with the Brandywine Valley…
The state of Delaware will start providing dog licenses next Friday, Jan. 15 at locations in all three counties at new standard rates, with one…