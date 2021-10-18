-
State lawmakers are seeking to ban recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, from using food stamps to buy junk food. About…
-
-
Some Delaware dietitians say Thanksgiving is more than just about family food traditions. It’s about getting the right nutrition. University of Delaware…
-
The upcoming holidays are a time to enjoy delicious food and cooking, but a University of Delaware dietician recommends you watch what you eat and how…
-
Plenty of efforts are made in schools and elsewhere to get children to eat better, but new research suggests maybe those efforts need to focus more on…
-
The Capital City Farmers’ Market in downtown Dover opened for the season Wednesday. In addition to offering the usual array of fresh and local produce,…
-
Delaware State University is getting nearly a million dollars for food science research as part of a large round of USDA grants for historically black…