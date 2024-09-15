WIC supplemental nutrition program celebrates 50 years in Delaware

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children – popularly known as WIC – celebrates 50 years in Delaware.

WIC is a nutrition program for pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, as well as for infants and children under the age of five, providing free nutritional foods and breastfeeding support and education.

While the program has 50 years behind it, WIC Director Joanne White says more is still to come.

“We're looking to develop a telehealth option in our data system so that when we reach out to our participants, we can have a video conference with them," she said.

White says the program is also partnering with the Delaware Health Information Network to make it easier for participants to certify for the program by having them provide their anthropometric and hemoglobin data.

To qualify, applicants must be residents of Delaware, have a nutritional risk and meet certain income guidelines.

The program loads a certain amount of benefits onto an eWIC card, allowing participants to purchase WIC-approved foods at grocery stores.

“In fact, come 2025, we’re offering, in addition to our peanut butter, we’re going to be offering almond butter, and in the whole grains option, we are offering quinoa," White added.

To find more information about the program and qualification guidelines, check out WIC's website.