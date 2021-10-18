Nicole Poore

-
Among the legislation that became law last week is a measure aimed at protecting consumers from contracts that renew automatically. It requires that…
Lawmakers passed the largest bond bill in state history today Tuesday, with both chambers overwhemingly approving the $1.3 billion plan. State Senators…
Lawmakers approved the largest Bond Bill in state history after days of debates and disagreements. The budget bills are among the few Republicans have…
Tensions flared during Wednesday’s Bond Bill committee as lawmakers debated using surplus funds to boost some capital projects. State lawmakers looked at…
Lawmakers passed one of the bills restricting access to guns Tuesday. Ghost guns are a type of untraceable firearm that can be 3D printed, pass through…
Legislation that would protect Delawareans in contracts with businesses that include an automatic renewal is heard in a Senate committee. The bill…
Lawmakers on the Bond Bill Committee heard from the Department of Correction about its growing maintenance backlog. The DOC is seeking over $12 million in…
Some Delaware’s legislators are putting their support behind the union drive at an Amazon Warehouse in Alabama. 22 lawmakers from Dover sent a letter to…
Even popular education programs may not be safe from budget cuts as state lawmakers seek to send more cash to high-poverty schools.For instance, school…
Texting while driving has been cited as the root cause for hundreds of thousands of traffic accidents across the country -- some of them turning deadly.…