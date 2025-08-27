New Castle County Council fails to approve audit resolution as County Auditor reviews reassessment process

A resolution asking New Castle County’s Auditor to review property reassessments done by Tyler Technologies failed in New Castle County Council 7-6 at its meeting Tuesday.

County officials met with the city officials in Philadelphia, which also used Tyler, to discuss troubleshooting the reassessment process. The new values hit New Castle’s residential property owners harder than commercial owners.

The County auditor is already looking into the reassessment process. Auditor Robert Wasserbach’s work is in line with what the resolution was asking for, according to a New Castle County spokesperson.

Council member Dee Durham said passing the resolution would send a message to the auditor and constituents.

“It's really just symbolic that all of County Council would be behind this,” Durham said. “So yes, it wouldn't change the fact that this process is already underway because the three of us have already asked for it to be undertaken.”

The resolution before Council members Tuesday would have formally asked the County’s auditor to examine reassessment methodologies and possibly recommend an in-depth third party audit.

Council member David Carter said he and his colleagues should focus on helping constituents.

“It's just time to stop the nonsense and the political gaming and in the self interest for electoral votes or whatever the hell is driving this,” Carter said. “We got people that may get put out of their houses if we don't get some serious policy done, and that's where we need to focus. This is ridiculous.”

Council member Penrose Hollins also voted against the resolution.

“I think this is a farce…” Hollins said. “I think it's an abuse of the Auditor's office to put him in the midst of all of this, no matter what he has done. The emails I received, the phone calls I received, it's very clear to me, my constituents are seemingly confused by this. It's theater, it's annoying, it's misrepresentation.”

Council member David Tackett concurred, saying the resolution politicizes the auditor’s office.

Council President Monique Williams Johns agreed the resolution wouldn’t change anything but may ease some constituents’ worries.

“It will give them some comfort that we can be trusted again,” Williams Johns said.

Another Council member interrupted Williams Johns, saying the County is already doing what the resolution asked for.

“We have people who don't understand political theory and don't care about political theory,” Williams Johns said. “They care about their taxes, and it's going up, and yes, most of it is for school taxes.”

Council members Tackett, Toole and Durham were the prime sponsors for the resolution . Council member Jea Street said the trio put the resolution together without including others.

“It's a hoax,” Street said. “You got people thinking that if the resolution passes, things are going to change. Not a damn thing is [...] going to change. Nobody's tax bill is going to change. The auditor cannot change people's tax bill. And I think if y'all wanted to do something, you would withdraw it and let the auditor go through this process.”

This year’s reassessment was New Castle County’s first in 40 years, resulting in some steep value changes. Several commenters voiced their support of the resolution, with one saying it would hold the Auditor’s office accountable.