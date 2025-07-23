New Castle County Council considers establishing a payment plan option for property taxes following reassessment

New Castle County Council considered offering residents a payment plan for property taxes at its July 22 meeting.

The suggested change comes after the county-wide property tax reassessment. While the process was revenue neutral, some residents will be subject to increases in their tax bill while others will decrease or stay the same.

The proposed amendment would waive late fees for taxpayers enrolled in the payment plan.

Council members will consider the ordinance at a special meeting August 5.

Public commenter Brandon Fletcher said he wants to see more substantial changes to help working class residents who are seeing inflated tax bills after the reassessment.

“In regards to [the] ordinance – which I think is a small but important step – I think it shows how this County Council recognizes that this reassessment has created serious financial strain for everyday homeowners,” Fletcher said. “But I just want to note that waiving late penalties doesn't fix a broken tax system.”

Fletcher said he wants to see efforts beyond penalty relief to address root causes.

Changes to tax bills are a combined result of the reassessment and some school district decisions. Some districts, including Christina and Appoquinimink, put 10 percent tax bill increases in place without referendums, which they are only able to do in reassessment years.

The ordinance is primarily sponsored by George Smiley.