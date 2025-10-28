Project Washington data center partners with local Delaware unions

The Project Washington data center partnered with 20 local unions for its proposed site near Delaware City.

The Project Labor Agreement included the State Building, Construction Trades Council of Delaware and the unions representing over 4,800 union members. The agreement went into effect Oct. 23 after being signed in Philadelphia Oct. 22.

Starwood Digital Ventures proposed a 6-million square foot data center to New Castle County in June.

While the plan has seen pushback from state and local lawmakers – as well as many in the community, Starwood’s consultant Jim Lamb said it is committed to work with the community.

“I think what this alliance says to the elected officials and also to some of the regulators is that this is really now a homegrown project alliance,” Lamb said. “This isn't a group of people who are coming in from North Carolina and Georgia to work on the project. This is 20 local unions that are engaged.”

The PLA established the terms of employment for an estimated 3,500 construction workers, including union bricklayers, sheet metal workers and roofers.

Lamb added Starwood believes the project will create 3,500 construction jobs and 700 permanent jobs.

Starwood Capital Group director Anthony Balestrieri said the agreement speaks to their excitement and dedication to the Delaware project.

“We're continuing to engage with the community and going through the rezoning process with New Castle County, which we've committed to in an open and transparent way,” Balestrieri said.

Concerns about the data center largely focus on its use of electricity. That’s anticipated to be 1.2 gigawatts of electric power, enough to power at least 90 thousand homes for a year, according to Bluetti Power.

Even so, Lamb said Starwood has seen tremendous support throughout New Castle County.

“I think the outpouring of support that we have received from individuals – different key influentials, business leaders – has really been amazing,” Lamb said. “And we're really, really glad that this partnership has been identified as something that really is going to be a great game changer for the county and for the state.”

Other concerns from county residents include water use and environmental impact.

New Castle County Councilmember David Carter took a draft ordinance to regulate data centers to the county’s Department of Land Use and Planning Board hearing earlier this month.

In an interview with Delaware Public Media, Carter said he took an oath of office to protect New Castle County residents.

“This is a land use with huge impacts,” Carter said. “These are the level of impacts that we had many years ago when we had heavy industrial proposals coming in.”

Lamb said Project Washington doesn’t apply to many community concerns as it uses closed loop water technology – meaning it only fills up its water facility once per year. He also said the center will not disturb wildlife.

“You might hear, sometimes, occasionally, discussion about noise,” Lamb said. “Well, we're using tier four generators that are the best generators and best technology in the industry. Those only go on one hour per month to be tested. So when you look at all the different aspects of the application, it really is in the right place.”

The proposed site is in an industrially zoned location in Delaware City. The nearest residential community is 1,500 feet away. Councilmember Carter’s draft ordinance calls for a minimum 1,000-foot distance between the center and residential zones.

New Castle County Councilmembers expect to consider Carter’s ordinance on data centers in November.