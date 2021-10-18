New Castle Co.

-
New Castle County and Delaware State University cut the ribbon on the new genomics testing lab on the DSU’s Wilmington campus. New Castle County used $5.5…
-
Stories on historic preservation in recent years usually focus on the failure to protect buildings of significance from demise.But this week contributor…
-
The New Castle County program created to give new life to historic structures has had only one success, but it wasn’t the Jester Farmhouse.That’s partly…
-
New Castle County gets back the money it loaned to a failed attempt to create a Delaware stock exchange.County Executive Matt Meyer announced Wednesday…
-
The New Castle County Council is expected to introduce an ordinance Tuesday night to increase the size of the county police department.The plan is to…
-
New Castle County is giving out some of its federal coronavirus relief money to teachers.The County is partnering with the education donation platform…
-
New Castle County is expanding its Little Free Libraries program to the whole county.The pilot version of the program is currently in 20 neighborhoods in…
-
Saint Francis Healthcare receives a grant from New Castle County, allowing it to expand services through its St. Claire Medical Outreach Van. The county…
-
New Castle County and Delaware State University announce their plan for a COVID-19 testing facility at DSU’s Kirkwood Highway campus. The county will use…
-
In recent years, New Castle County has seen a number of historic properties deteriorate beyond repair.But New Castle County Council this week took some…