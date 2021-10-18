-
State lawmakers questioned the Departments of Correction and Homeland Security about their respective budget asks Wednesday.Members of the Joint Finance…
-
DNREC and Department of Safety and Homeland Security are each asking for more money in the state’s fiscal year 2022 budget. In a public hearing with the…
-
Delaware State Police has its first female superintendent. Lt. Col. Melissa Zebley takes over command of the department following Col. Nathaniel McQueen,…
-
The head of Delaware’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security is leaving.Sec. Robert Coupe is moving to the state Attorney General’s office next month…