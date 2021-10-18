-
Dover International Speedway will host its one race next year in early May.The Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race in Dover is set for May 1, 2022.It will…
-
NASCAR’s lone race weekend in Dover this year wrapped up Sunday with Alex Bowman winning Cup series “Drydene 400.”Bowman took the lead for good when he…
-
After over a year of pandemic-related setbacks, the tourism industry expects a boom this summer, including right here in the First State.For Kent County,…
-
A NASCAR race weekend returns at Dover International Speedway with fans for the first time in over a year.Grandstand capacity for Sunday’s ‘Drydene 400’…
-
Dover International Speedway announced it will have fans in the stands for its upcoming NASCAR race weekend.The state approved the speedway’s plan to host…
-
As of now Dover International Speedway is expected to run its only race weekend in 2021 with fans; of course that’s COVID permitting.After a 2020 race…
-
Kevin Harvick grabbed second half of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup series doubleheader at Dover International Speedway Sunday.Harvick led 223 of 311 laps to…
-
Denny Hamlin finally found a way to tame the Monster Mile.Hamlin earned his first career Cup Series win at Dover International Speedway, taking Saturday's…
-
The Dover International Speedway hosts its busiest NASCAR race weekend ever this week, but it will also be a bit quieter than usual. Due to COVID-19,…
-
When the doubleheader of NASCAR races takes place in Dover next month, the only sounds on the monster mile will be from the race cars and the crew. "As it…