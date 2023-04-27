Kent County Tourism has high hopes for race weekend

The lone NASCAR race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway is this weekend, and Kent County Tourism is excited for the business it brings.

With the race weekend getting underway Friday, it means many travelers either are already in Dover or on their way.

And Kent County Tourism Corporation President Pete Bradley says hotels expect to have a strong weekend.

"Just talking anecdotally to several hoteliers in the Dover area, they're very happy. They're sold out for the weekend, it's very strong, and there's no formal projections or analyses but just anecdotally and just seeing it from your own two eyes, thousands of people coming in, the RV's setting up, everything else you know it's a strong positive for our region," said Bradley.

The strong hotel showing should mean the same for restaurants and shops in the Dover area.

Bradley notes even though the races are in Dover, the impact ripples outside of Dover as other hotels, shops, and restaurants see a trickle-down effect.

But the highlight of the weekend are the races, and Bradley says Dover Motor Speedway has done a great job giving racegoers a full entertainment experience.

"I think one of the cool things is they continue to be innovative and creative and especially in the FanZone experience, and for this year they have the White Lightning bar they're introducing, which has classic arcade games as part of the amenities. Big Bounce America is the largest bounce house in the entire world I think over 12,000 feet," said Bradley.

Bradley adds there will also be live entertainment at the Fan Zone.

This race weekend is an important one for Dover and the county because not only is it the lone race weekend this year, there’s also no Firefly Music Festival this year.