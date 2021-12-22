Dover International Speedway officially sold

The sale of Dover International Speedway is complete.

It was announced just last month that Speedway Motorsports would acquire Dover Motorsports for $3.61 a share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $131.5 million.

The sale also includes Dover Motorsports’ other property, Nashville Superspeedway, adding Dover and Nashville to eight other NASCAR tracks Speedway owns including Charlotte, Atlanta, Bristol, Las Vegas, and Texas Motor Speedways.

The completion of the sale ends Dover Motorsports’ 52 year run as an independent NASCAR track operator dating back to 1969 when Dover International Speedway opened.

After nearly 50 years of hosting two NASCAR race weekends, Dover Motorsports moved one of the Dover race weekends to Nashville this year with both tracks slated to host a race weekend in 2022.

“On behalf of our company I’d like to thank Denis McGlynn and Dover Motorsports for their cooperation and support through this process,” said Speedway Motorsports President and Chief Executive Officer Marcus Smith. “As our acquisition becomes complete, we look forward to turning our focus toward engaging the teams at Dover and Nashville to produce exciting events for race fans in 2022.”

Dover International Speedway also hosts the Firefly Music Festival.