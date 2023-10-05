Race weekend in Dover next year will be in April

Dover Motor Speedway announces its 2024 race weekend will be in April.

The weekend is set for April 26th through the 28th and will include the Monster Mile hosting its 106th NASCAR Cup Series race – the Würth 400 – that Sunday.

It’s the first time Dover has welcomed NASCAR in April and track officials say they plan to improve the fan experience in several ways.

Gary Camp is the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Dover Motor Speedway. He says numerous improvements will be in place in time for the race weekend.

"Always working to get better, right? We're trying to make sure that we can move people through the gates as quickly as we can, that scanning and security is seamless, improved food and beverage opportunities, improvements to campgrounds so when fans come to an event every year there's always something new to see and do," said Camp.

They will be implementing fast ticket scanning at the gates - along with high-speed security screening.

Fans can also expect new and expanded merchandise locations, campground improvements, and the largest fan zone in Monster Mile history.

"The focus for Dover is really on the excitement outside of the track. NASCAR brings the circus to town, and they handle the competition and the stars and the cars will arrive,” said Camp. “But for us it's a matter of what we can plan for fans that's new and different outside the oval, and so that's all the fun in the free fan zone which will continue and continue to get bigger and better."

Tickets for the race weekend can be purchased starting Tuesday October 17th.