A Muslim school in Wilmington is taking the city to court over allegations of discrimination because of their religion and race.The Darul Amaanah…
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is apologizing to children asked to leave a city pool because of the religious clothing they were wearing.City of…
Republican State Sen. Dave Lawson (R-Marydel) is arguing his bill requiring Delaware courts to use American law doesn’t target a religion.He said Senate…
Members of Delaware’s Muslim community joined state officials to discuss issues of racism and domestic terrorism earlier this week.James Markley – the FBI…
A Republican state senator was infuriated Wednesday when an imam read from the Quran to open the session.Each day of the General Assembly, lawmakers in…
The First State is home to about 10,000 Muslims and that group is wondering what Donald Trump’s surprising win in the presidential race may mean for…
Delaware’s largest Muslim organization is condemning a mass shooting in Orlando, Florida over the weekend that killed 49 people.The gunman pledged…