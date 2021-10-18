-
Democratic lawmakers in Delaware reaffirm their commitment to abortion rights after the Texas abortion ban goes into effect. Many of Delaware’s elected…
-
Mental health advocates celebrated a win Thursday as Gov. John Carney signed a bill expanding access to counsellors for elementary school students…
-
Two Delaware State Senators join over a hundred other state legislators and some Democratic members of Congress in Washington, DC to push the U.S. Senate…
-
Pushing to meet President Biden’s climate change targets in his home state, Delaware lawmakers are creating an environmental justice task force to ensure…
-
State lawmakers passed legislation last week improving mental health services in First State schools. The legislation calls for elementary schools to hire…
-
State lawmakers’ accomplishments this year include some progress on police reforms. Many lawmakers pushed for police reform measures in the wake of the…
-
Legislation seeking to reform the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) and use of force policies is introduced in the Delaware Senate. The…
-
State lawmakers are forming a caucus to support the advancement of LGBTQ Delawareans in the legislature. Following the lead of the Legislative Black…
-
State senators advanced legislation expanding access to student loan debt relief for teachers in the First State. State Sen. Marie Pinkney (D-Bear) seeks…