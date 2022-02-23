Recognizing the humanity of inmates: lawmakers wrap up corrections summit

Two state lawmakers heard from former Delaware prisoners about their experiences, and how the state can treat inmates better.

Much of the second day of the State of State Corrections summit focused on prison reform programs, and how state leaders can better support inmates throughout their time in prison, and once they leave its walls.

State Sen. Marie Pinkney and State Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown spent the second half of the day listening to former inmates in Delaware prisons; Pinkney says it was the most enlightening experience of the summit.

Most who spoke talked about the lack of humanity inmates feel once they enter prison. 79 year-old Sylvester Shockley spent over 50 years of his life in and out of prison since he was nine years old.

Shockley witnessed many reform efforts in Delaware’s correctional system, and was held at James T. Vaugh during the 2017 riot that culminated in a hostage situation and the death of a corrections officer.

“The whole prison was in an uproar,” Shockley said. “And thank god that the whole prison didn’t explode — because we was trying to give notice that there are problems that need to be fixed and they kept on being ignored.”

Chief Defender Kevin O’Connell says the state needs to do a better job of ensuring inmates are treated with dignity and respect — and investing in more educational and mental health programs would improve the lives of inmates.

“And in the 80’s probation officers were social workers,” said O’Connell. “They were people who came into court who had khakis and an old blazer on with patches on their shoulders. And now they’re coming in with tactical gear because largely they’ve become law enforcement.”

O’Connell says he’d love to see probation officers return to prioritizing social work, and work with parolees to make sure they are successful.

Shockley says he knew reform programs were available — but it was the individuals who took an interest in him and pushed him to learn new skills that helped him to succeed when he left.

Shockley now works with the Community Partner Support Unit to help ex-offenders succeed as they re-enter society.

He says some of the dehumanizing aspects he experienced in prison remain an issue amongst staff, and need to be addressed to improve inmate outcomes.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.