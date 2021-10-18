-
As Delaware’s COVID State of Emergency ends, visitation at the state’s long-term care facilities will still face some restrictions. The Department of…
Some Delawareans are now getting to see their loved ones indoors at long term care facilities for the first time since early on in the pandemic.Delaware’s…
State officials say visitation has resumed at most of Delaware’s long-term care facilities and most residents in them statewide are now vaccinated.The…
Delaware is among just a handful of states that have started vaccinations in nursing homes. Some long-term care facility staff in Delaware are getting the…
A temporary COVID-19 unit for the general public is in place at a Milford nursing home. It’s an effort to open up space in hospitals as capacity is tested…
Delaware is bolstering its efforts to deal with COVID outbreaks at Long-Term Care Facilities.The state is adding a new position of Long-Term Care Medical…
The state saw a startling increase in cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 this week. Hospitalizations for the virus nearly doubled over the…
Delaware saw another week of concerning COVID-19 case numbers. Eleven Delawareans died of complications from the virus, lifting the state’s death toll to…
The First State is seeing new COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.Delaware’s Division of Public Health says it is looking into a surge in…
Starting Tuesday, Delaware’s long term care facilities can apply to allow visitors to see their loved ones indoors. Since June, assisted living facilities…